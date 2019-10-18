Telford parking enforcement plans delayed

The council had been expected to begin civil parking enforcement on January 13.

But The Department of Transport has delayed the transition of power from West Mercia Police to Telford & Wrekin Council until January 31.

The council said the delay was due to legislative pressures at the Department of Transport.

When the new powers come in, the council will be able to issue fines for illegal parking. It will hire a new team of neighbourhood enforcement officers to carry out the task. The team will also look at anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

The first four years of enforcement will be part-funded by a contribution of up to £200,000 from the West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion.

Parking enforcement is currently handled by West Mercia Police, but the force doesn't always have the resources to carry it out.

Earlier this week it was revealed that half the parking fines in Telford were issued across just two streets near Telford Shopping Centre.

Ironmasters Way, home to borough council headquarters Addenbrooke House, a major HMRC office, a Mercure Hotel and other businesses, is just 200 metres away from Telford Central railway station and saw 23 £30 fines issued in 2017-18, according to figures released by West Mercia Police under the Freedom of Information Act.