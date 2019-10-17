Telford food waste recycling scheme steaming ahead

Throughout the month, 496 tonnes of food waste in Telford & Wrekin was recycled, generating enough energy to boil 1.98 million kettles.

Telford & Wrekin Council said feedback it has received from its waste disposal contractors, Veolia, suggest more than half of households are taking part in the recycling scheme, which was introduced at the start of September.

Waste from residents is taken to an anaerobic digester where it is converted into energy to power homes and businesses.

The waste product from the process is also used as a fertiliser on farmland. Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for recycling, said: “This is a staggering amount and everyone taking part should be pretty pleased with themselves.

“On a personal level, it has really made me think about the amount of food wasted in my house. As a council, we have undertaken a commitment to be a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

“Recycling food will play a vital part in helping to achieve this.

“The 496 tonnes of food waste collected in September alone will have reduced CO2 emissions by 248 tonnes, and this is just one month.

“This figure needs to be netted off against set up and ongoing transport costs, but clearly this is going to help the planet.

Advertising

“Recycling food waste is so simple to do, but makes an enormous difference.”

Steve Mitchell, Veolia’s West Midlands director, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to those residents who are working with us and encourage them to keep doing the right thing by separating our their food waste.

“We are collecting huge amounts of food and this is all being recycled.”