Telford under-eights football team given boost

Taylor Wimpey has given £620 to the under eights football team at Lawley Lightmoor Comets Football Club, ahead of the launch of its Thornberry Hill development in Lawley.

This is part of the next building phase at Lawley Village which will be opening in November and will consist of 187 new homes ranging from two, three and four-bedroom properties, plus affordable houses.

The sponsorship boost has been put towards covering the full cost of the team’s home and away kits and included 10 new kits, training tops and tracksuit tops for the upcoming season.

Lawley Lightmoor Comets FC is a FA Charter Standard junior football club that provides a safe friendly environment for boys and girls aged between five and 18 to play football.

Important

Luthfor Rahman, manager of Lawley Lightmoor Comets FC under eights team, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for sponsoring our under 8s team.

“Donations like these mean that we can continue to keep children active and do what they love which is playing football. The kit looks great and everyone on the team can’t wait to show it off.”

Carl Cooke, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Lawley Lightmoor FC with a donation towards the under-eights’ new kit.

“It is important to us to support the communities in which we build our new homes, so we were delighted to be able to help the under-eights at Lawley Lightmoor Comets FC and we wish the team all the best for the upcoming season.”

Taylor Wimpey’s donation to Lawley Lightmoor Comets FC is one of many ways in which Taylor Wimpey is supporting the local communities in which it builds.