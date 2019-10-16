Menu

Telford man, 60, charged with attempted murder, kidnap and stalking after woman stabbed

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

A 60-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, kidnap and stalking after a woman suffered knife wounds in Telford.

Hartshill Park was closed off for much of Monday morning while investigations were carried out

Steven Carless, 60, of Ketley Park Road, Millennium Village, in Ketley, has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

In the early hours of Monday, police responded to a report that a woman was being threatened by a man in Hadley Road in Oakengates, Telford. The nearby Hartshill Park was also closed off.

A woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics in Hartshill Park for "potentially serious" injuries consistent with knife wounds. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Telford Local Hubs News Crime
