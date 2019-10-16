Advertising
Telford man, 60, charged with attempted murder, kidnap and stalking after woman stabbed
A 60-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, kidnap and stalking after a woman suffered knife wounds in Telford.
Steven Carless, 60, of Ketley Park Road, Millennium Village, in Ketley, has also been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.
In the early hours of Monday, police responded to a report that a woman was being threatened by a man in Hadley Road in Oakengates, Telford. The nearby Hartshill Park was also closed off.
A woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics in Hartshill Park for "potentially serious" injuries consistent with knife wounds. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
