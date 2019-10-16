Former Telford councillor's loyal service marked with medal

John Minor, of Durrant Road, St Georges, Telford, has been honoured following a citation submitted by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The Telford native and was given his medal by Shropshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner JP.

The 77-year-old, who stepped down as a councillor in April, represented the St Georges ward since 1983.

The council said he had been passionate and resourceful during the numerous roles he has held in that time with the authority, including being chairman of the council in 1991/92, deputy speaker in 2002/03 and speaker in 2003/04.

He has also served on St Georges Parish Council since it was formed in 1988 and had been Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, green spaces and parks.

Humbled

John, who was supported at the ceremony by members of his family, councillors from both main parties and a number of council officers to congratulate him on his long service, said: “I am very humbled to receive this Honour.

“I’ve only ever strived to do my best for my constituents and to help shape local, affordable and much-needed events for the benefit and enjoyment of the whole community. This is a Civic Honour and one for the borough as much as me.

“It and also recognizes the staff of Telford & Wrekin Council for their expertise in helping councillors to do their duty.

“I would also like to recognise the role of an elected member’s family in supporting anyone who holds public office, both publicly and practically.”

Council leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: “I would like to congratulate John who has been an exemplary public servant for more than three decades.

“This honour is richly deserved for all the selfless hard work John has carried out on behalf of our residents and community,” Mr Minor added.

Mr Minor was originally set to receive his medal at a formal presentation on Monday, September 23 at the library in Telford’s Southwater Square.

But after falling ill, a rearranged date was set for earlier this week.

There, the former borough and parish councillor was awarded his medal at Addenbrooke House in Ironmasters Way – which is Telford & Wrekin Council’s current headquarters.