Bid to boost membership of ambitious Telford community choir

The choir which wowed audiences with its stunning version of Vivaldi's Gloria earlier this year and Carmina Burana in 2018 is looking for new singers to join its ranks

Simon Platford, of Wrekin College, is spearheading the campaign to get the community singing as he plans the fifth in the series of gala concerts held at Wrekin College.

The school has previously hosted a St George’s Day celebration, a performance of The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins, and a candlelit performance of Mozart’s Requiem.

Last year around 200 singers took part combining The Wrekin College Chapel Choir together with The Old Hall School Chapel Choir and the Wrekin Community Choir.

Now Mr Platford, a national finalist in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Competition, wants all abilities and all ages to feel empowered to join the choir with Verdi’s Requiem planned for the 2020 production.

“The community choir is a wonderful organisation which brings together people from all walks of life,” said Mr Platford.

"It's a lovely opportunity for those who love singing to join others who share their passion and to work towards performing in front of audiences.

“Research has shown how good singing is for your well being and we know that people gain a great deal from being in a community group mixed ability."

Rehearsals are held for the choir every Wednesday at Wrekin College at 7.30pm and people who just enjoy singing are warmly invited to join the choir on that evening.

The community choir which has grown in number over the past four years boasts members aged from 15 to 80 years.

Mr Platford added: “It is a great privilege to be able to bring together such a diverse range of talents and ages to take part in such a landmark productions.

“More than 500 people attended our performance of Carmina Burana and the atmosphere has been electric with audiences spellbound at the talent on stage.”

For further information contact the Wrekin College music department at music@wrekincollege.com