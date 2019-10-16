AFC Telford United and University of Wolverhampton join forces for third year

The main stand at the New Bucks Head is named the University of Wolverhampton Stand as part of the deal.

Students also benefit from the relationship, gaining valuable work experience at the club in roles such as physiotherapy and photography.

Professor Geoff Layer, vice chancellor at the university, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with AFC Telford United and wish them the best of luck for this season. The University is proud to support and sponsor teams in the towns and cities where it has a presence, and we have a strong connection to Telford through our Priorslee Campus and University Centre Telford at Southwater.

“As the University of Opportunity, we are keen to support our students to gain valuable life experiences that will enhance their employability, and working with local sports teams creates great opportunities for them to get involved and learn new skills.”

Andy Pryce , chairman of AFC Telford United, said: “We are delighted that the University of Wolverhampton has continued its sponsorship of AFC Telford United into season 2019/20. The University of Wolverhampton is widely recognised for its academic excellence, innovation and enterprise and for maximising future opportunities for its students.

“We are proud to be associated with the University and our partnership with them is very prestigious and hugely valued. We continue to offer work experience to students from the University, this is of immense value to the football club and we hope it continues to be beneficial to the students. We thank the University of Wolverhampton for their continuing support of AFC Telford United.”