Telford war memorial officially dedicated

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council held the ceremony yesterday, with children from local primary schools reading out the names on the roll of honour.

The service was led by Reverend Lee Plummer, Reverend Tim Storey, Reverend Ian Olliver and Deacon Julie Morton.

Children from Lawley Primary, Lawley Village Academy and Newdale Primary Schools read out the names of the fallen.

Guests at the service included the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Council, borough councillors, Telford & Wrekin Council officers and representatives from the Armed Forces Covenant, Royal British Legion, Lawley Development Group, RPS, Homes England and McAuliffes.

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council Chair, Councillor Jayne Greenaway offered her thanks to those who had made the memorial a reality.

She said: "The parish council wish to thank Art Fabrications of Nuneaton who were responsible for building the structure to bring to life the vision of the idea, and of course the working group members responsible for the design, concept and investigation works that took place over a two year period."

Councillor Greenaway explained that the memorial had been created after consideration that the community did not have one.

She said: "In 2017 the newly elected parish councillors were reflecting on the centenary of the end of the First World War to be held in 2018.

"The community had no official war memorial, each church had their own roll of honour which were commemorated by individual services within the parish.

"A working group of councillors, local historian, residents and servicemen were tasked with the challenge to come up with ideas for a memorial that was central to the parish which would serve the whole community bringing the roll of honour onto a single site for public remembrance."