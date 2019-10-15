Menu

Advertising

Concerns growing for missing Telford man

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

Concerns are growing for a missing man from Telford.

Lee Brashier

Lee Brashier, 37, has been missing from the Trench area since yesterday and is believed to have links to both Telford and Shrewsbury.

Police said: "We are concerned for his safety and would encourage anyone with any information to contact us."

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 214s 141019.

Alternatively, call the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Telford Local Hubs News Shrewsbury
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News