Concerns growing for missing Telford man

Lee Brashier, 37, has been missing from the Trench area since yesterday and is believed to have links to both Telford and Shrewsbury.

Police said: "We are concerned for his safety and would encourage anyone with any information to contact us."

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 214s 141019.

Alternatively, call the Missing People charity on 116 000.