Wellington sculptor to unveil new sculpture at Telford shopping centre

The centre has commissioned Jacob Chandler, an up-and-coming local sculptor, to create an iconic piece of art which will stand at the entrance to the brand-new Fashion Quarter.

Jacob, of Wellington, will be unveiling his first public sculpture on Thursday, November 7, just days after his 25th birthday.

Glynn Morrow, Telford Centre manager, said: "We are delighted to be able to support, not only a local but a highly talented young artist.

"Jacob who has lived in Telford all his life, won the commission against stiff national competition.

"We wanted to find a sculptor that could create an important unique and bespoke piece of art, Jacob has done this and we are very excited to showcase his work here at Telford Centre.”

Jacob is already an award-winning artist and boasts a high commendation from the Royal Birmingham Society of Arts.

The inspiration for Jacob’s sculptures comes from his cousin who trained to be a ballerina at Elmhurst, associate school of the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Jacob said: “My work focuses on the most dramatic point of an action, be it physical or mental.

Advertising

"These fleeting poses are held forever in a material that has the potential to span time, making them accessible to all."

Despite his age he has exhibited internationally, in New York, Moscow, Philadelphia and Athens.

The unveiling of the sculpture will take place at the new Fashion Quarter entrance at Telford Centre on November 7 at 6pm.