Telford ice-skating show pulls in £4,000 for Georgia Williams Trust

Lights, Camera, Action saw ice skaters of all backgrounds, ages and abilities perform to music from Grease, Mamma Mia, Moana and Wicked, at Telford Ice Rink.

A cast of more than 30 took part in the show, with special guests popping up throughout the evening.

Among them were triple British dance champion Daniella Alessi, 13-year-old Edie Garbett from Solihull and Cardiff Magneta synchro team skater Demi-Lea Garcia.

The event was organised by Lauren Capes-Bursell and Brianne Jones.

Cash raised will go towards the Georgia Williams Trust, which offers grants of up to £250 for individuals or organisations looking for the opportunity for adventure and enjoyment.

Dee Jones, Brieanne's mum, said: "It was a brilliant event. We're hoping to do it again next year.

"It'll be a hard one to follow. There were only about 10 seats left and it's a 700-seat arena. It was busy as if it was a hockey game."

The trust was set up by Georgia’s parents in memory of their daughter who was killed in 2013, aged 17.

For more information about the work the trust does, visit thegeorgiawilliamstrust.co.uk