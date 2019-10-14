Telford choir in village church concert

Hadley & District Orpheus Male Choir is appearing at St Luke's Church in Hodnet at 7.30pm and while entry is free, there will be a retiring collection in aid of St Luke's Children's Music Fund.

Conductor Robyn Davies said: "Margaret Simpson, the organist and pianist who leads music in the church, invited the choir to do a concert there. They're trying to develop a choir within the church and encourage the children to sing, play, and perform. As you get the children coming in, you need the resources to keep them there. People don't realise that music costs money. The fund is to buy music for them, for instruments, and so on."

Robyn will conduct on the night and the accompanist is Nykko Gregoire. There will be complimentary refreshments.

And the choir will be in action at Edgmond Village Hall on November 16 in a concert presented by the Foresters Friendly Society and supporting Shropshire, Staffordshire, and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

Robyn said: "A member of the choir, Harry Bithell, was at a tabletop sale and the Foresters were there at the same sale and as a result of them chatting we were invited to do the concert at Edgmond specifically for the Blood Bikes, which is a charity we have supported many times in the past."

Tickets for that concert are £7, with children under 16 free, and are available from Jayne Herriman at 01952 403489 or at court2447@forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk by email.