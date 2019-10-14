Skydiving Telford granny issues final appeal before taking to the sky

Trish Harris-McNee will be jumping from 15,000ft at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch on Saturday, October 26.

The 67-year-old, from Telford, who admits she is afraid of heights, decided to push her limits and raise money for the British Liver Trust and the QE Hospital Liver Transplant Division in Birmingham.

In May 2018 she experienced a health scare and is currently going through the diagnosis process for a form of non-alcoholic liver disease.

Mother of two and grandmother to six-year-old Aluna, Trish came across the British Liver Foundation and its widely used forum, Health Unlocked, and said the support from other members has been overwhelming.

"I'm very scared and extremely nervous," she said.

Support

"But I'm getting an enormous amount of support from members of the Health Unlocked forum.

"I've had people saying they'll open the door of the plane for me and push me out to make sure I actually do it.

Advertising

"A lot of people are coming to see me jump as well, I've made some great friendships.

"I try to be a bit of a crazy person but I like to think I've got a heart of gold which is why I'm doing this and now I'm just giving it one last push to reach the £2,000 mark."

Trish added: "It's a tough goal and I know in this day and age there are so many fundraisers that try and part people with their money but every bit of support no matter how small can go a long way."

Trish is now looking for donations to help her reach her fundraising target of £2,000 which will be split equally between the British Liver Foundation and QE Hospital.

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact her at trish@archlodge.com or 07795 211822.