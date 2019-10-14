Councillors in Telford town centre charity cycle ride

The charity cycle ride, which was taking place on exercise bikes in a Telford town-centre supermarket, has been raising funds for organisations which provide ongoing support for homeless people in the borough – on World Homeless Day.

The main objective of the cycle ride was to raise awareness of homelessness, the work organisations do to prevent homelessness and the help available to people who are at risk of being homeless.

The councillors cycled more than 80 miles, the equivalent of cycling twice through the borough’s main towns.

They carried out the effort at Asda.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for housing, transport and infrastructure, who took part said: “Homelessness is still an issue in the borough and we are committed to tackling and preventing it with the support of our partners, who we would not be able to do this without.

“Our teams and partners work hard constantly throughout the year to help rough sleepers and those who are about to become homeless; whether it be raising awareness, raising donations or applying for funding."

A spokesman for the council said it works in partnership with local organisations to tackle homelessness and raise awareness of the issue.

Its partners include ManInPlace, Kip, STAY Telford and YMCA Wellington and money donated at the cycle ride will go to those charities.