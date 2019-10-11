CCTV system rolled out on the Wrekin in war on fly-tippers

West Mercia Police said those who fly-tip can often be involved in wider crime, and that this could help disrupt criminal operations.

As part of its enforcement drive against environmental crime, Telford & Wrekin Council has a number of mobile cameras that it can deploy to problem areas. This includes areas around the borough’s popular beauty spot.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “We have been working hard with West Mercia Police, volunteers such as our Street Champions and our contractor idverde to try to keep this beauty spot clean with events such as litterpicks, patrols and grounds cleansing.

“We have also worked with private landowners on The Wrekin, giving them advice on measures they can take to prevent fly-tipping and, where possible, bring a private prosecution.

“We are now upping the game again by bringing in CCTV cameras, a move which is being supported by McDonalds in Wrekin Retail Park. When a fly-tip is reported to us our enforcement officers carry out an investigation, which includes sifting through the fly-tipped rubbish for clues.

Impact

"The use of mobile CCTV cameras will help track down and identify those who continue to blight our borough and, in particular, The Wrekin.”

Mark Blackstock, Telford Rural and Business Crime Officer from West Mercia Police, said: “We’re pleased to be supporting Telford & Wrekin Council in this initiative. This week is National Wildlife and Rural Crime Week and we’re really aware of the impact rural crime has on our local communities.

Advertising

“Fly-tipping doesn’t just ruin the beautiful countryside we’re lucky enough to have but it can be a magnet for other crime issues, such as anti-social fires.

“It is not always the case but we do know those who fly-tip can often be involved in wider crime and identifying and prosecuting those responsible will play a part in disrupting their criminal activity.”

The fine for flytipping is £400, for littering it is £80.

Anybody who spots fly-tipping or knows someone who is doing it can report it at telford.gov.uk/info/20482/street_care_and_cleaning/212/fly-tipping_dumped_rubbish/2