Work begins on Telford recreation area

And now, the field off Daddlebrook in Hollinswood has been taken over by its parish council – and work is already beginning on improvements.

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council has secured a 25-year lease, which it says will allow it to enhance the area and offer activities.

The first project will be to address the drainage issue, followed then by the reintroduction of a hard surface ball game base and a sensory environmental garden, with seating for all to enjoy the flowers and wildlife that can be found living there.

Councillor Leigh Ricketts, chairman of the Parish Youth Provision Partnership, said “This is a real achievement in protecting this green space for everyone to enjoy."

The area, which in the past has been home to a football pitch, basketball and BMX track, also had play equipment including a zipwire, but has not been used in an official manner for a number of years due to its poor drainage problem.

The council has called on anybody with fond memories of the area or ideas for its future use to come forward.

For more information and to share ideas, contact parish clerk Katrina Baker on enquiries@harpc.org.uk