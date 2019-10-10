Menu

Second child locked inside car is rescued by Telford firefighters

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | News | Published:

Firefighters sprung into action after a youngster got locked in a car in Telford.

It was the second day in a row that crews have been called to free children locked inside cars in the borough.

In the latest incident they were called to open a car parked in Hollybush Road, in Woodside on Tuesday. A crew from Telford Central Fire Station was called to assist shortly after 6.05pm and they used specialist gear to get into the vehicle.

Crews based in Wellington were called to Rutland Green, in Leegomery, at about 7.20pm on Monday following similar reports of a child accidentally locked in a car.

Telford Local Hubs News
