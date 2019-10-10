Age UK appealing for Shropshire volunteers

The charity needs volunteer helpers, car drivers, mini bus drivers and mini bus escorts to support its ten day centres in the Shrewsbury area.

Full training and support is given and out-of-pocket expenses are paid.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.”

The charity operates 38 day centres throughout Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, open weekly from 10am to 2.30pm. If you can spare a few hours one day a week, or are considering volunteering and want to visit any of the day centres before you decide, please contact Janice Williams or Becky Kelly on 01743 588 570.

Alternatively, if you wish to find out more about volunteering in general, then please email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.