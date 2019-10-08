Disused Telford leisure centre to be knocked down next month

Stirchley Recreation Centre, in Grange Avenue, Stirchley, Telford, is now expected to be demolished throughout November and December.

Telford & Wrekin Council has no current long-term plans for the site, next to Telford Park School and Stirchley Local Centre, but in the short term it will be secured with fencing and landscaped. A demolition method summary says asbestos removal will be carried out by a licensed contractor, while dust suppression equipment will be used throughout the work and noise levels will be constantly monitored.

It adds that the proposed hours of work will be 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays, with no working on Sunday and Bank holidays. It is anticipated for the works to commence on November 1 and be completed by December 13,” it adds.

A planning department report says: “The applicant is seeking to demolish the former recreational centre building on the site as the building it no longer in use.

“The applicant does not have a long-term proposal for the site.”