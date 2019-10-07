Telford father reunited with paramedics who revived him

Father-of-three Peter Corr collapsed, in Wrockwardine Wood Way, just 10 minutes into his usual morning run. He is full of praise for the actions of a number of people were trained in CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation)who rushed to his aid on September 12.

Now he and his wife Joanne have met the helpers and the ambulance crew which attended the scene, in an emotional reunion at his Trench home. The recovering 46-year-old was clinically dead for 14 minutes while the group worked to save his life.

He was given immediate CPR after another runner Melissa Oliver, came across him lying on the ground. She was joined by passing cyclist Nigel Brady, along with Dani Ward and Victoria Recio who were in cars. All sprung into action.

Paramedics Ben Gumsley, Martin Sproston and Rosie Tudor with Peter Corr

Within three minutes of their 999 call ambulance operations manager Martin Sproston, 54, arrived at the scene, swiftly followed by Donnington based paramedics Ben Gumsley and Rosie Tudor, both 24, who took over emergency treatment and rushed him to hospital.

Mr Brady, 47, an aircraft engineer, said: "It gives us an amazing sense of pride for all of us who were involved to come back and see Peter with his family when one considers how different the outcome could have been if he hadn't had speedy CPR. It was pretty obvious to us how serious the situation was.

"All of us here were part of it in whatever capacity. I had only moved here a few days before it happened after being transferred to RAF Cosford."

Ambulance paramedic Ben Gumsley said: "It especially nice for us to find out that Peter had young children and that we had given someone back to their family where they should be. They have got their dad.

"It was great that these guys were able to provide basic life support which made our job easier. They kept his heart beating so that we could shock it back into a regular rhythm."

Peter, a clinical psychologist, is recovering well and planning to join forces with West Midlands Ambulance Service to teach schoolchildren CPR techniques. He also regularly runs marathons for charity.