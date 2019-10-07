Advertising
Steve Dymond: Family of tragic Jeremy Kyle guest who had lived in Shropshire demands to see ITV files
The family of a man who is thought to have killed himself after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show has demanded to see emails, video footage and internal communications of those involved in the making of the programme.
Steve Dymond took a lie-detector test to convince fiancee Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful, but was told he had failed.
The death of Mr Dymond, who for a time lived in Roden, Shropshire, led to the cancellation of The Jeremy Kyle Show and questions have since been asked about the care of those that appeared on the programme.
Lawyers at Leigh Day solicitors, for the relatives of Mr Dymond, have called for full disclosure of documents from ITV executives as they gather evidence before an inquest due to take place next month.
The coroner will then decide which documents are relevant.
Mr Dymond's relatives have been denied legal aid by the Legal Aid Agency. An appeal against the decision was lodged last month.
