Tractor run around the Wrekin raised £2,440

The All Around the Wrekin Tractor Road Run in September saw vintage tractors of all shapes and sizes roaming around the countryside.

Now the organiser Brian Smith has announced that £2,440 was collected on the day for Lupus UK as well as amenities in the village of Withington, which he described as the "best village in the world".

He said he won't organise another because of the stress involved, but is hopeful that others will take up the mantle.

"All in all it was worth doing," he said.

"I'm hoping Steve Carver, my next door neighbour who helped me with it, will carry it on.

"I'm getting too long in the tooth. I can't stand the stress and the worrying, what if someone gets hurt?"

Lee Holmes of Wrekin Farm provided refreshments at the halfway point of the run, and separately raised £224 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal.