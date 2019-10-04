CSE inquiry calls for people to come forward

The Independent Inquiry into Telford CSE, chaired Tom Crowther QC, has published lists of “frequently asked questions” about its mission and issues it intends to tackle.

The list of topics includes “the suggestion that taxis have been used to facilitate CSE”, the “adequacy and timeliness” of the response of organisations including Telford and Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police, and whether survivors were met with “insensitivity and victim-blaming attitudes”.

A statement, published on the IITCSE website and titled “FAQs”, says both Mr Crowther and the team supporting him “are working independently from the council, its agencies, the police, victims and survivors, and other organisations and individuals”.

The chairman, it says, “would very much like to hear” from people who have information they think might be useful. While the inquiry aims to be “as transparent as possible”, the statement reassures people that survivors of exploitation will not be identified in the final report, provisionally expected in “early 2021”.

Perpetrators will not be identified either, it adds, “unless they have been convicted of that offence”.

The IITCSE’s “list of issues” groups 31 topics into seven groups:

“The nature, extent and patterns of CSE in Telford”, including the approximate number of children exploited and the locations where exploitation happened; “The impact of CSE on victims and survivors,” including their health, education, and family lives; “The history of changes made to practice, policy and/or legislation to identify and address CSE in Telford, and the sufficiency of such changes”; “The attitude, and changes in attitude, towards CSE,” including whether “a level of insensitivity” and “victim-blaming attitudes” existed and still exist; “The local taxi industry and taxi licensing, and the night-time economy, and the impact that has had on CSE” including “the suggestion that taxis have been used to facilitate CSE offences and that the regime has allowed taxi licences to be used interchangeably without detection”; “The response of third-party organisations to CSE or suspected CSE,” including the “adequacy and timeliness” of the response of Telford and Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, NHS and education institutions and others, and; Whether reports by Ofsted two council committees “drew accurate conclusions” and, if not, why.”

It adds that the list, intended as a guide to the IITCSE’s terms of reference, “may be added to and amended” as the inquiry progresses.

Information about the inquiry, including contact details, are available at www.iitcse.com.