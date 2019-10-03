Menu

Trio break into Telford home

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Three burglars broke into a Telford home - and police are now appealing for information.

It happened around 8pm on September 30 in Finchale Avenue in Priorslee, and after the break-in the men got away in a red car.

They stole stole a pair of Nike trainers.

West Mercia Police are now asking for anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/91581/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

