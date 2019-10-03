Telford pub quiz to boost police force awareness

The Grazing Cow in Lawley is hosting the quiz on October 17 to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity.

Organiser Abby Clinch said: "My aim is to raise awareness about the mental health our police officers suffer with every day. I want to end the stigma that (mostly) men shouldn’t talk about their feelings and to stress to our loved ones who are suffering in silence that they need to talk.

"That’s why I am raising money for Mind who provide a 24/7 chatline called the Blue Light Infoline, which emergency service staff can call.

"The landlord, Stuart, of the Grazing Cow is being our glamorous quiz host and we hope to raise lots of money and awareness."

Quiz teams are asked to arrive at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, and teams can include five to eight people.

Entry is £10 per team. There will be prizes for runners-up.