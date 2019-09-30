Taxi driver and passengers subjected to racist abuse at Telford Shopping Centre car park

Witnesses reported the threatening comments to police after seeing the abuse happen in the Ash Grey Car Park at Telford Shopping Centre.

It happened at about 1pm on September 10 - and today officers are asking for the victims or anybody else who saw the verbal attack to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/85646/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org