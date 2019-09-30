New home wanted for one-eyed Jack Russell Sam

The 14-year-old pooch lived in the same home all his life, but due to a change in his family’s circumstances has found himself having to leave behind everything he has ever known.

Bosses at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury says the dog doesn't act his age.

Louise Campbell, manager at the Dogs Trust branch, said: “Sam is really sprightly and the fact that he has one eye doesn’t hold him back when it comes to enjoying life. He enjoys long walks, playing with toys and loves water, whether that’s having a bath or a paddle. He really doesn’t act his age at all.”

Sam, one of the oldest dogs at the rehoming centre, can live with children over the age of twelve, or younger if they are used to living with a canine companion. He is not a fan of cats so cannot share his home with, or live near, feline friends.

“He really is a lovely older gentlemen who is full of life and love and deserves a fantastic home where he can relax and enjoy his twilight years," Louise said.

“It is really sad when older dogs like Sam come to us but he’s a happy chap and we know we’ll find him a great home, we would just like it to be sooner rather than later. Sometimes it takes a little longer for our Golden Oldies to find their perfect home but we hope that won’t be the case for Sam. Whoever welcomes him into their home will be very lucky.”

Those interested in adopting Sam can call 01952 983807 or visit dogstrust.org.uk