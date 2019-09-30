Cricket, sausages and saving the environment at new Telford scarecrow festival

The Horsehay Scarecrow Festival saw residents across the village get involved, creating a whole host of colourful creations to entertain families.

And despite heavy rain, there were still plenty of people walking around Horsehay Pool yesterday to see what there was on offer.

Some clever participants had managed to attach umbrellas to thir creations to help keep them dry in very heavy rain.

But despite the damp, organisers at the Friends of Horsehay Pool and Environs group said people had really enjoyed the event.

Organisers said: "Thank you to all who took part today. The scarecrows were absolutely amazing and it was wonderful to welcome so many people to the village and to hear lots of laughter.

"The feedback has also been incredibly heartening. We couldn't have done this without you."

Money raised from the sale of maps will go to the Friends of Horsehay Pool and Environs group to help with the maintenance of the pool.

Creations included a drunken scarecrow who fell asleep while trimming his bushes, an environmentally friendly scarecrow urging people to help save the environment and a cyclist who fell head over wheels into a bush while going on a date.

People were invited to join the Horsehay Pool group.

Organisers said: "There is no cost or any requirement to volunteer, we just need people who are interested in what we do and would like to hear from us occasionally. The greater the number of members we have the greater influence we have to effect positive change."

To join visit the Friends of Horsehay Pool and Environs Facebook page.

The day coincided with a nearby community day at Telford Steam Railway.

It was the last day of the season for the railway, which will now close its usual operations until next year.

Bosses at the railway said: "A big thank you to all our volunteers who have worked tirelessly this year and a big thank you to everyone who has visited and supported us this year.

"Just because we have now closed for 2019 to the public for our general running doesn't mean the work stops for our fantastic group of volunteers. They all now continue to prepare for our award winning Christmas event The Polar Express."