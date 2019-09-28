'We want to say sorry': Selfless Thomas Cook Telford staff meeting customers

Five members of the team will be gathering at the Telford Shopping Centre Costa, near H&M, from 1.30pm to chat with those affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Kim Jeffries, who managed the Telford shop, said she was proud to put on her uniform one more time.

"I've worked for Thomas Cook for 15 years, and have been at Telford for five years," she said.

"We have built up a big customer base. Even those that don't book year after year – customers who've booked or the last couple of weeks – we feel we want to say sorry to them."

Since posting a note on the door of Thomas Cook earlier this week, the selfless decision to meet with customers has been lauded by people across the town.

People thanked Kim and her team for going above and beyond.

"It doesn't feel like that for us," Kim said. "After the shock of not getting into work on Monday morning, we felt we wanted to put our uniform on one more time."

It has been a hard week for the team. Thomas Cook collapsed, leaving thousands of customers stranded abroad and many more out of pocket.

Staff were left stranded as well, finding themselves without a job and without any real way to help the loyal customers who have relied on them over the years.

Kim said it felt like someone had died.

"It's been a rollercoaster of emotions," she said. "You're going through a grieving process.

"There's been a lot of panic with customers not knowing what to do. We can't help them with the process, but we can point them in the right direction."

The note of the door of Thomas Cook Telford says: "As we are unable to get into the store and contact you all directly we will all be at Costa on Saturday from 1.30pm to help anyone who has concerns regarding their holiday or if you need any help or advice.

"We would like to say a massive thank you for all your kind messages.

"Finally it has been a pleasure to book your holidays over the years.

"Lots of love, Kim, Ann Marie, Libby, Tash and Ian."

Thomas Cook had been around for 178 years when it collapsed this week.

Thomas Cook Group employed around 21,000 people in 16 countries and had about 19 million customers each year.

The collapse triggered the largest peacetime repatriation in the UK.