Brexit Party selects dentist to fight seat

Dr Christian Lucas has been selected as the party's prospective parliamentary candidate for the seat, which has been held since 2005 by Conservative Mark Pritchard.

Labour's Dylan Harrison will also fight the seat.

Dr Lucas, 32, runs a dental practice in Eccleshall with his American-born wife Emily.

He lives in Weston, Cheshire.

He said it was disillusionment with the two main political parties that motivated him to fight the seat.

"I believe strongly that Brexit is the right step for a positive, progressive and prosperous future for our nation but in order to deliver that in the right way we need the right people in Parliament," he said. "People that believe in our nation and believe in democracy."