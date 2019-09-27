Telford streets now entirely lit by green electricity

At the start of the month, Telford & Wrekin Council switched to a new environmentally-friendly energy contract, Pure Green, which is provided by WME.

The decision is another step towards the council’s commitment to ensure all its activities and operations are carbon neutral by 2030.

Under the new contract, all electricity used by Telford & Wrekin Council operations will come from renewable sources.

It means all of the borough’s street lights, as well as libraries, leisure centres and council buildings, will be powered only from electricity generated from renewable sources such as wind, hydro and solar power.

The move to switch to green energy comes as millions around the world have taken to the streets to protest against climate change.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment, said: “As a council, we’ve already taken huge strides in recent years towards cutting our carbon emissions.

“This new contract allows us to do even more to meet our target of all the council’s operations being carbon neutral by 2030.

“We’re pleased to be able to announce our new contract, as world leaders meet in New York this week to discuss how to tackle climate change at the United Nations' climate action summit.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member at Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “By choosing a green tariff we are demonstrating our commitment to the climate emergency which we declared in July.

“The new tariff sends a message to the council’s partners, suppliers and the wider borough that we have consciously decided not to utilise electricity generated from fossil fuels.”