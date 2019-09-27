Advertising
Police appeal to find missing Telford man, 29
Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has been reported missing from Telford.
Jason Challoner, 29, of St Georges, was last seen on Thursday morning.
He is white, 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build, with short dark brown hair, a beard and blue eyes.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.
