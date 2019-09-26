Keen humour sees Telford's Eve to 100

Eve Pitchford, from Dawley, met with family last weekend to celebrate her 100th birthday as part of a four day birthday extravaganza.

The family held a series of luncheons over the weekend to honour the milestone celebration.

Eve, who was born in Dawley and now lives in Gnosall, has two daughters, Judy and Heather, and has had a lifelong passion for her working life, specifically accounting.

Her daughter, Judy Gough, said she is very proud of her mother.

She said: "She is a pleasure to be in the company of. She is such a good conversationalist, and young for her age.

"My mother has always been interested in the lives of younger people. She loves talking to young people about what they do in life.

Eve Pitchford, with her first husband Roy

"She is a career woman herself so loves to talk to people about their jobs and life."

Eve was born to Bertram and Dora Ellis in 1919 and is the older sister to four brothers.

She attended the Church of England Primary School in Dawley, and then went to the Wellington High School for Girls.

After leaving school, Eve remembers five happy years at the Lilleshall Company working as a wages clerk. She had a lifelong fascination and passion for the accounting world.

In 1946, Eve met and married her first husband Roy, with whom she moved to Malvern and had two daughters with.

After the sad loss of her husband in 1973, she returned to her home town and her wider family. In 1979, she met and married her second husband Jim, but was widowed again in 1996.

Eve said the secret to a long life is stoicism in the face of sadness, moderation in most things and a keen sense of humour.