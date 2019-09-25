Inquest opens into deaths of two Telford women killed in south Shropshire crash

Eunice Elizabeth Osborne, 79, of Wellington, Telford and Ada Alice Ridsdale, 94, of Newport died on September 14.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, with a Merit trauma doctor on board, were also called to the scene.

A third woman from one car was given trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for emergency treatment.

A man was also treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The inquest will be opened by the coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Mr John Ellery at 9.30am at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury.