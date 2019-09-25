Telford ice rink show for Georgia Williams Trust

Lights, Camera, Action will take place at 7pm on Saturday at Telford Ice Rink.

The event will see skaters aged between 6 and 23 put on a spectacular show for guests, with timeless musical hits, the chance to win prizes, as well as a selection of homemade cakes and bakes.

Lauren Capes, rink assistant at the venue, said: “Last year, a touching and emotional documentary was released about local Georgia Williams, and we wanted to show our support of The Georgia Williams Trust by hosting an event dedicated to raising funds and helping even more young people across the region.”

Georgia Williams

Music at the show will include sing along hits from The Greatest Showman, Hairspray, Annie, and Mamma Mia, with a mix of skaters set to take part including synchro-skaters, ice hockey players, and figure skaters.

Brieanne Jones, receptionist at the ice rink, added: “I’d encourage anyone interested in doing something a little bit different on Saturday evening to come along and see our diverse range of talented skaters perform. It’s set to be a fantastic event in memory of a wonderful young woman, who touched the lives of so many.”

The trust was set up by Georgia's parents in memory of their daughter who was killed in 2013, aged 17.

Its aim is to encourage local youngsters take part in exciting life experiences and push the boundaries to try new things – such as canoeing down a river or flying a plane.

Advertising

Some of the skaters taking part in the show

It works in partnership to improve opportunities for young people, and provides grants towards equipment, goals, and dreams.

Doors will open at 6.30pm with a 7pm start and finish at 9pm.

Tickets cost just £7 for adults, £5 for juniors, and under 5s can go free – with all proceeds from ticket sales and cakes being donated to the trust.

For more information or to buy tickets, please email Telford Ice Rink on telfordicerink@telford.gov.uk or call 01952 38265.