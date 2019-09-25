Advertising
Concern for man, 50, missing from Telford
Concerns are mounting for a man who has gone missing from Telford.
Richard Blackburn, aged 50, has links to Wellington, Madeley, and Priorslee, says West Mercia Police.
Officers also say he has links to South Yorkshire and Barnsley, though they believe he is in the Telford area.
Those with any information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.
