Telford being turned purple for polio fight

Telford Centre Rotary Club is working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and other organisations to boost awareness of the campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.

As part of the effort, buildings and structures in the town will be illuminated in purple during the week around World Polio Day. They include the new footbridge to Telford Central station, Telford Plaza, Southwater 1, and the main sign on Telford shopping centre fronting Lawn Central.

Purple is Rotary International's campaign symbol, because it is the colour of the dye used to mark a finger of each child who receives the polio vaccine in Third World countries.

And in another aspect to the week, children of Hadley Learning Community will be planting 8,000 purple crocuses in a lawned amenity area at the school. Crocuses were planted in a similar way at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital in 2017.

Chris Mackrell of the Rotary club said: "The buildings all have existing external lighting, most of which are LEDs emitting little heat, and so all that is required is to place purple filters on them to achieve the desired effect. In each case the building owners are meeting the costs.

"It is intended to illuminate at night only from sunset from Monday October 21 to October 28.

"I am not aware of this being done before in Telford, but Rotary has been lighting buildings all round the world during World Polio Week for some years, including such iconic buildings as Sydney Opera House."

Councillor Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We are delighted to support and participate in this event to mark World Polio Day.

"The Telford community includes people from many ethnic backgrounds with family ties in those countries where polio remains a threat. It is important that all children are aware of that threat, how much has been achieved towards its eradication, and what remains to be done.

"We strongly support the initiative of the Rotary Clubs in Telford and Wrekin to increase awareness in schools about the need to rid the world of polio.”