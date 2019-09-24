Warning of significant disruption amid Telford road closures

The Brockton Way southbound slip between the A442 and Halesfield will be shut from Monday until October 18 to allow for resurfacing works, drainage improvements, cleansing and relining of the slip road.

The Brockton Way northbound slip between Brockton Way and the A4169 will also be closed from October 2 until October 11.

The funding for the work has come from Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways capital programme as part of its Pride In Our Community initiative. It is being delivered by the council’s highways contractor Balfour Beatty.

The road will be closed around the clock in both directions. Where closures are in force, a diversion will be signed on site.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's cabinet member for highways, said: “While we will do everything we can to keep disruption caused by these essential works to a minimum, inevitably these closures will have some impact and I would like to apologise in advance for that.”

As soon as this scheme is completed, the council will be resurfacing Cuckoo Oak roundabout during nights from October 21 to November 1.