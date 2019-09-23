Menu

Downstairs of Telford terraced house is hit by fire

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

The downstairs of a terraced house in Telford was hit by fire.

Firefighters were called to Bridgwood in Brookside, Telford

Firefighters were called to a house in Bridgwood, Brookside, at about 6.45pm last night.

Three crews from Tweedale and the Telford Training base were sent to the area. They used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation, which forces air in a burning building to help control smoke and fire, was also in use.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hot spots before firefighters left the area.

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter

Shropshire Star reporter

