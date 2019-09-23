Downstairs of Telford terraced house is hit by fire

Firefighters were called to a house in Bridgwood, Brookside, at about 6.45pm last night.

Three crews from Tweedale and the Telford Training base were sent to the area. They used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation, which forces air in a burning building to help control smoke and fire, was also in use.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hot spots before firefighters left the area.