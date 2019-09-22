Menu

Advertising

One person suffers smoke inhalation in Telford house fire

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A fire broke out in a Telford home tonight.

The blaze started in a downstairs room of a terraced house in Bridgwood, Brookside, at about 6.45pm.

Three fire crews attended and used breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that one person suffered side effects of smoke inhalation but that there were no serious injuries.

The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the house was safe afterwards.

Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News