One person suffers smoke inhalation in Telford house fire

The blaze started in a downstairs room of a terraced house in Bridgwood, Brookside, at about 6.45pm.

Three fire crews attended and used breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that one person suffered side effects of smoke inhalation but that there were no serious injuries.

The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the house was safe afterwards.