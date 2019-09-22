Advertising
One person suffers smoke inhalation in Telford house fire
A fire broke out in a Telford home tonight.
The blaze started in a downstairs room of a terraced house in Bridgwood, Brookside, at about 6.45pm.
Three fire crews attended and used breathing apparatus and hoses to extinguish the fire.
A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said that one person suffered side effects of smoke inhalation but that there were no serious injuries.
The firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the house was safe afterwards.
