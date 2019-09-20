New support service launched for Telford

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council is hosting the new ROC Centre Telford, which meets every Tuesday at 4.30pm for people to drop in and get help and advice on a wide array of subjects.

The council's administrator Stuart Fisher said: "Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council was pleased to host the launch of a new project to take place weekly at Hollinswood Neighbourhood Centre.

"ROC Centre Telford will be providing hot drinks and affordable food to support local people and to offer help and advice with information on a wide range of subjects relating to finance, health or housing.

"From 4.30pm, for an hour, everyone is welcome to join with volunteers to share good food, good company and have an opportunity to form friendships – no-one should be alone."

Councillors and volunteers will be available at the weekly sessions to chat, share a hot meal or direct visitors to other forms of support.

The town clerk Katrina Baker said: "It's led by ROC (Redeeming Our Communities), they already do one in Madeley which they're using as an example of good management.

"We do have the capacity to extend it. Our parish always believes in starting small and getting it right, then enhancing it if we can."

She said that depending on what the Telford community needs at the sessions, they may also be able to provide board games, a film club, fresh breakfasts and more in future.

To contact the parish council and learn more, call 01952 567961 or email enquiries@harpc.org.uk.