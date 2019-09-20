Japanese eyes on Telford Brexit rally

Japan's national broadcasting organisation NHK will be filming at The International Centre where the party's leader Nigel Farage and chairman Richard Tice will address supporters.

NHK is covering the event as part of its Brexit coverage for viewers in Japan.

Associate producer James McGuirk said: “We are focusing on Telford as a constituency that voted to leave the EU in 2016 and we are keen to learn about the current sentiment among the constituents in light of the possibility of an upcoming general election.

“We estimate that the situation in Telford, the local people’s feelings surrounding Brexit and other key election issues may be somewhat reflective of sentiment across large parts of the country. We expect the Brexit Party to be a large factor in the upcoming election."

Prospective parliamentary candidates for the party and its West Midlands MEPs will be at the event to speak to members of the public.

In the 2016 referendum, Telford voted to leave the European Union by a majority of more than 23,000 votes. There were 56,649 votes for leave and 32,954 votes for remain.

The Brexit Party's prospective candidate for Telford, Elaine Adams, said: “We are keen to hear from people about the issues they feel strongly about. While canvassing in the town I hear how angry people are that we haven’t left the EU, our A & E is being downgraded and our hospice has lost beds due to funding cuts.

“People also tell me that they are having to wait long times for GP appointments, they can’t afford to go to the dentist and they are fed up of parking charges at Telford hospital.

"Money sent to the EU must be spent here in the UK where the Brexit Party wants to spend £200 billion in the regions outside London."

The conference will begin at 7pm. Meanwhile, a 'counter-protest' will gather outside the centre from 6pm.

Organisers on the protest's Eventbrite page said: "We plan on meeting up at 6pm outside the gates to the car park, so that we can make our presence known to all of the rally-goers as they arrive at the event."