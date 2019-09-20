Menu

Advertising

Interfaith council launched in Telford

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A new interfaith council has been launched by a Telford & Wrekin councillor to celebrate the borough's cultural diversity.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for communities and diversity Raj Mehta chairs the group with representatives from Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Islamic and Jewish groups as well as police.

The group will meet quarterly to build community ties, and support cultural celebration days throughout the year.

Councillor Mejta said: "A key part of my role is to foster good relations and build bridges between people of different backgrounds and faiths. In the borough today, we have so many people of different faiths and beliefs living side by side.

"The opportunity lies before us to work ever more closely together to build a society rooted in the common values we treasure.”

Telford Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News