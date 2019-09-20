Interfaith council launched in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for communities and diversity Raj Mehta chairs the group with representatives from Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Islamic and Jewish groups as well as police.

The group will meet quarterly to build community ties, and support cultural celebration days throughout the year.

Councillor Mejta said: "A key part of my role is to foster good relations and build bridges between people of different backgrounds and faiths. In the borough today, we have so many people of different faiths and beliefs living side by side.

"The opportunity lies before us to work ever more closely together to build a society rooted in the common values we treasure.”