Cracking! Get creative at Aardman Animation workshops

Ketley Parish Council is subsidising and hosting the three events, which will feature Aardman animator Will Harding leading the workshops which will also feature screenings of Aardman films.

The workshops will go ahead at 11am, 1pm and 3pm at Ketley Community Centre and there will be a choice of modelling Gromit, Shaun or Feathers McGraw the penguin.

Tickets to each workshop cost £2.50. To book online, visit ticketstelford.com/whats-on/all-shows/aardman-animations-model-making/3184

Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.