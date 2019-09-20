Menu

Cracking! Get creative at Aardman Animation workshops

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

People can learn to make clay models in the style of Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run at an Aardman Animation event in Telford this Saturday.

Ketley Parish Council is subsidising and hosting the three events, which will feature Aardman animator Will Harding leading the workshops which will also feature screenings of Aardman films.

The workshops will go ahead at 11am, 1pm and 3pm at Ketley Community Centre and there will be a choice of modelling Gromit, Shaun or Feathers McGraw the penguin.

Tickets to each workshop cost £2.50. To book online, visit ticketstelford.com/whats-on/all-shows/aardman-animations-model-making/3184

Children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

