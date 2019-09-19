Telford gold medal-winning Paralympian honoured by university - with video

Record-breaking Mickey Bushell, who won gold at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, received an Honorary Doctor of Sport from the University of Wolverhampton at a graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

His sporting career stretches back to 2001, age 11, when he claimed first place in a 60m race at a junior regional event.

Since then, he progressed to his first IPC World Championships in 2006, his first Paralympic Games in Beijing – where he bagged a silver medal, and in 2009 broke the 100m world record in Ibach, Switzerland.

He won gold in the 100m at the 2012 London Paralympics.

In recent years, while still competing, Mickey has branched out from sport and runs his company Project Emotion, which teaches others how to effectively communicate via body language and channel their emotions to their advantage.

See Mickey Bushell receive his honour:

He said: “I'm honoured to receive this award from Wolverhampton and I’d like to thank everyone involved in making it happen, it was a complete surprise."

Honorary awards are presented by the University of Wolverhampton to people who have made a significant contribution to their field of expertise.

The university’s graduation ceremonies take place at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, from September 12 to 20.

