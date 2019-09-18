Eighty-two new homes planned near Telford town centre

Telford and Wrekin Council has applied on behalf of Homes England for outline permission to build the homes on 16 acres of land between Park Lane and Colliers Way, in Old Park.

But a residents’ group says four of the planned homes, which would be added to the west end of Park Lane and separated from the remaining 78 by an tree buffer, should be considered as a separate application.

The borough’s planning committee will discuss the bid when it meets on Wednesday, September 25.

Local authority officers recommend they vote in favour. In a report for councillors, they write: “The application site extends to 6.5 hectares and is located on land to the north of Colliers Way, due west of Telford town centre and the Forge Retail Park.

“This application seeks outline planning permission for the erection of up to 82 dwellings on the site, together with associated access.

“The site has been separated into two parts as a result of the omission of an un-developable area of former open cast coal mine land. As a result, a smaller parcel of land now fronts onto Park Lane to the north-west and the main part of the site remains to the north of Colliers Way.”

Restrictions

Lawley and Overdale Parish Council was consulted, and commented that the number of houses planned was reduced from the original 90, “yet the area to be developed is smaller, resulting in an inappropriate density”.

The parish council added: “Imminent parking restrictions planned for Colliers Way and Caledonian Way have the potential to impact on the development as they will push parking problems onto the new residential streets.”

Councillor Mark Boylan, who represents Ketley and Overdale, has registered his objection, raising concerns including the project’s “viability and deliverability” and “wildlife, ecology, trees and landscaping”.

The report adds that the Old Park Residents’ Association also object. They say the north-western exclave on Park Lane is still “flawed”, despite being reduced in size.

“The area is best suited to two dwellings only,” the author writes, summarising the association’s objection.

The group also still has concerns about the “layout and design quality”.

“Residents have previously been assured that the design would be in keeping with the village”, they say.