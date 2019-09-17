Telford golf club to Tree of Light benefactor

Telford Hotel and Golf Resort is going to be a benefactor of the town's Tree of Light campaign, contributing towards running costs to ensure all the proceeds raised from the general public go to charities.

The Tree of Light is run by the Rotary Clubs of Telford Centre, Wellington, Wrekin and Ironbridge and is in its 24th year. It has raised more than £628,000 over the years.

This year's charities are Severn Hospice, Hope House Hospice, Man in Place, Climbing Out, Riding for the Disabled and Telford Samaritans.

Adrian Pickard, general manager of Telford Hotel and Golf Resort, said: "We're delighted to have been invited to act as a benefactor to ensure the continued success of the Telford Tree of Light, knowing the contribution will cover vital running costs to ensure that 100 per cent of the proceeds raised from the general public will go to local charities.

A spokesman fro the Tree of Light committee said " The Rotary Clubs of Telford are excited about the decision of The Telford Hotel and Golf Resort to become a benefactor. It is excellent news that a large and well known local business has chosen to support us in this way."

Individuals and businesses can offer sponsorship from £50. To find out more, contact Tree of Light treasurer Jim Tranter at tranter.jim@gmail.com