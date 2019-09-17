Car set ablaze outside Telford pub

The car was parked outside the Woolpack in Shawbirch, and was set on fire between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Monday.

Police are calling the fire arson, and want anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting incident number 5s of September 17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org