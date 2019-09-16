Telford support group in running to win share of £1 million

Challenging Perceptions, based in Woodside, is on the shortlist to win a share of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures £1 million pot, supporting under-18s across the country.

With cash awards of up to £100,000, the support group is now encouraging members of the public to vote.

Carl Bailey, of Challenging Perceptions, said: "It is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top three cash awards on the night.

"Voting could not be simpler and we would really appreciate everyone’s support.”

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner in October.

The group said the funding will make a huge difference and help fund a new befriending service called, Your World Your Future.

The service will give one-to-one support to vulnerable 10 to 18-year-olds who are at risk of community-based exploitation and abuse, interactions with the youth justice system or who have gained no education or employment.

The funding is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, which last year donated £620,000 to support children’s sport.

Through Building Futures, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded to groups supporting sport, education & arts and health across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office.

As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

To support Challenging Permissions, visit persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/finalists