Telford & Wrekin Council could make fresh calls over licensing of taxi drivers

Telford & Wrekin councillors will be asked to support a motion at a meeting of full council on Thursday, asking the government to change the law so local authorities have more control over the drivers in their area.

The motion is being put forward by Councillor Stephen Burrell.

In August the council also asked the government to tighten up rules which allow taxi drivers to work in areas other than the authority where they were first licensed.

That came after taxi driver Raja Ahmed, 28, of Hayes Road, Arleston, was jailed for a sexual assault on a passenger.

Councillor Burrell's motion states: “This council calls on government to amend legislation licensing the operation of private hire vehicles to allow local authorities greater control of the private hire operators providing services within their area.

"In addition, this council commits to making the fullest use of its powers to ensure, that the drivers and operators of private hire vehicles in the borough receive appropriate training, development and support and are committed to the very best standards of service and safeguarding for each and every passenger.”